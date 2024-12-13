RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


6 dead, 20 injured in massive fire in TN hospital

December 13, 2024  08:36
image
As many as six people lost their lives in the fire accident that occurred at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night, the Dindigul district Superintendent of Police said. Over 20 people were also injured. 

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said. According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals. 

"A fire broke out at a private hospital. The patients here have been rescued and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals. There could be some casualties, but we will confirm the number of deaths only after confirmation from doctors," the District Collector said. 

 Further details are awaited.
