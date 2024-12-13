4-storey building partially collapses in Bhendi Bazar





The incident occurred around 12.30 am on the Nishanpada Road near khoja Jamat Khana, an official said. As per primary information, the building was vacant as it was in dilapidated condition, he added.





Five vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to conduct a search-and-rescue operation, the official said. As locals had gathered near the building in large numbers, police also rushed to the spot to prevent any law-and-order situation. PTI

A four-storey vacant building partially collapsed at the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, officials said in Mumbai. There were no casualties, the officials said, adding fire brigade personnel are at the site and clearing the rubble.