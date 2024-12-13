RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

4-storey building partially collapses in Bhendi Bazar

December 13, 2024  08:26
image
A four-storey vacant building partially collapsed at the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, officials said in Mumbai. There were no casualties, the officials said, adding fire brigade personnel are at the site and clearing the rubble. 

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on the Nishanpada Road near khoja Jamat Khana, an official said. As per primary information, the building was vacant as it was in dilapidated condition, he added. 

 Five vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to conduct a search-and-rescue operation, the official said. As locals had gathered near the building in large numbers, police also rushed to the spot to prevent any law-and-order situation. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Videos go viral of BEST bus drivers buying alcohol
LIVE! Videos go viral of BEST bus drivers buying alcohol

6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul
6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week
Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, prompting a multi-agency response, including searches by police and bomb detection teams. The threats come after at least 44 schools received similar emails on...

How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy
How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy

A lot has been written about Gukesh but have you wondered about how it is to be the parents of a genius and budding World Champion.

Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home
Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home

The mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Atul Subhash, a techie who committed suicide in Bengaluru, have fled their home in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The techie's death has sparked controversy, with allegations of harassment from his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances