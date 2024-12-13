RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

3 Indian students killed in Canada

December 13, 2024  18:00
image
Three Indian students have been murdered in Canada last week and the Indian high commission in Ottawa has taken up the matter of safety of Indians with the Canadian authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in Canada remains of utmost importance to us, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"In the last week or so we have had unfortunate tragedies. Three Indian students have been murdered. We are saddened at these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada," Jaiswal said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter," he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian missions in that country are in touch with the local authorities for thorough investigation of the incidents.

"Issues faced by them, especially Indian students, are raised by our high commission and Consulates with the relevant Canadian authorities on a regular basis," he said.

"We have also issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in view of the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence," Jaiswal added.

According to official data, over 400,000 Indian students are studying in Canada.

Asked about reports of instances of the Indian high commission not granting visas in Canada, Jaiswal described them as a 'disinformation' campaign.

"We have seen the said media report. It is yet another example of Canadian media's disinformation to malign India," he said.

"Granting of Indian visas is our sovereign function and we have the legitimate right to deny visas to those who undermine our territorial integrity," he said.

"The commentary that we see in the Canadian media on this matter is akin to foreign interference in India's sovereign affairs," Jaiswal added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun
LIVE! HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

3 Indian students killed in Canada
3 Indian students killed in Canada

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian students in Canada after three students were murdered last week. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian High Commission in Ottawa has raised the...

'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife
'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife

A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia

'The match,' asserted FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, 'has been played at the highest standards of fair play, no investigation is required.'

'Gukesh has summitted the highest peak'
'Gukesh has summitted the highest peak'

The 18-year-old Gukesh claimed the title by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances