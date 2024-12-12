Why are Ajit, Praful Patel meeting Sharad Pawar?





The party members presented bouquets and gifts to the senior leader at his residence as a token of respect and appreciation.





The NCP chief also clicked pictures with the guests at his residence.





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar along with his wife and party leaders including Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal arrived at Sharad Pawar's residence to wish him on his birthday.





After meeting his uncle Ajit Pawar said, "Today is Saheb's birthday, I came here to wish him and to seek his blessings."





After visiting Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "We came today to wish him (Sharad Pawar) on his birthday and had a good discussion."





NCP leader Praful Patel who also came to visit Pawar at the leader's residence said, "Every year we wish him (Sharad Pawar) on his birthday and seek his blessings. We pray that he stays healthy and Maharashtra continues to receive his guidance."





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on his 84th birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life."Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," posted PM Modi on X.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also wished NCP chief Sharad Pawar on X."Happy Birthday to Nationalist Congress (@NCPspeaks) Party President, Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. Wish you good health and long life," Kharge posted.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar met party workers and leaders at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of his 84th birthday on Thursday.