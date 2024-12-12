RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What's happening in the RS?

December 12, 2024  10:54
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Congress over the no-trust motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and said that if the opposition attacks the dignity of the Chairman, "we will protect". 

 The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House. Congress led by the INDIA bloc has been demanding a discussion over the Adani issue and also held a protest in the Parliament premises.

Read what the CPI, part of the INDIA bloc said on the impeachment of the Rajya Sabha chairperson here.  
