TMC MP apologises to Scindia, but what did he say?





As soon as the House met, some members belonging to the ruling alliance stood up to raise the issue of the remarks made by Banerjee. However, Birla intervened and said whatever happened on Wednesday was unfortunate and no member should make any personal remark against any fellow member.





Without taking the name of Banerjee, he said any remark against women is in bad taste and it hurts their dignity and honour.





The Speaker said agreements and disagreements are part of the democratic process but no member should make any personal remark against anyone. "The member concerned had apologised (in the House). He has also given me in writing too," he said and started with the day's proceedings.





On Wednesday, there were verbal clashes when Banerjee was speaking in the House during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act. The TMC member had alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.





Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of the Covid vaccines through the state. Scindia stood up to support Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.





Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by the Speaker after an uproar. The verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches led to adjournment.





When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but Scindia refused to accept it, saying the opposition members should desist from making personal attacks.





"Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contributing to the nation's development... but we also come with a sense of self-respect.





"Any individual in their lives will not stand compromising with their self-respect. Attack us on our policies, on our views, but if you will get personal, certainly be prepared for the response," the Union minister said.





"He has apologised... I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India," he said. Banerjee apologised again but protests from treasury benches continued leading to two more adjournments of the House. -- PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has submitted a written apology for his remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia besides apologising in the House.