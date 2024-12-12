Syria's new PM guarantees religious freedom





"Mine is an appeal to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has earned its pride and dignity. Come back," he said.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia wants to see Syria quickly "stabilised", slamming Israel's strikes on the country and the creation of a "buffer zone" along the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, as per Al Jazeera.





"The strikes, the actions in the Golan Heights and the buffer zone hardly contribute to the stabilisation of the situation in the already destabilised Syria," Al Jazeera quoted Peskov as saying.





He also said Russia was in contact with the new Syrian leadership over the fate of Russia's military bases in the country. "This is necessary since our [military] base and diplomatic mission are there," Peskov said, as per Al Jazeera. -- ANI









Image: A wall is covered with numbers marked by prisoners counting days at the Sednaya prison.

Mohammed al-Bashir, Syria's new transitional Prime Minister, said that the religious rights of all people will be guaranteed, as per Al Jazeera. Bashir told Italian Corriere della Sera daily that "the rights of all people and all sects in Syria" will be guaranteed, Al Jazeera reported.