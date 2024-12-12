RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shashi Tharoor is a culture vulture

December 12, 2024  12:50
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this picture from Baroda: "Couldn't resist adding these images that i couldn't fit into my earlier post, if only to encourage everyone to visit this magnificent museum! @mfmuseumbaroda And don't forget to take in the Palace soon before its expected conversion into a luxury hotel," he writes on X.

In an earlier post he said, "Last weekend, enjoyed a spectacular tour of the Maharajah Fatehsingh Museum in Vadodara and the nearby Lukshmi Vilas Palace, to view the Raja Ravi Varma paintings displayed there. The immortal Malayali artist lived and painted in the erstwhile Baroda State in 1881 and between 1889-1893. It was a breathtaking insight into his brilliance and virtuosity."
