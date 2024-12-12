RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty settle lower

December 12, 2024  16:56
image
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday due to intense selling in index majors Reliance Industries, L&T and HUL as investors turned cautious ahead of the inflation data announcement. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96. During the day, it dropped 314.5 points or 0.38 per cent to 81,211.64. The NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,548.70. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unwarranted sycophancy: Oppn notice against Dhankar
LIVE! Unwarranted sycophancy: Oppn notice against Dhankar

SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...
SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...

Commencing hearing on pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to reply to cross-pleas against or seeking implementation of statute.

Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'
Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'

The Union Cabinet has approved bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election,' aiming to hold simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The government plans to introduce the draft legislations in Parliament...

Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'
Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'

"When I go to attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face," Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, underlining he had set a target to reduce accidents by 50 per cent when he first took...

Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting
Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting

The youngsters in the side couldn't have got a better mentor than 'King' Kohli himself to guide them with his words of wisdom.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances