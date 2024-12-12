Sensex, Nifty settle lower





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96. During the day, it dropped 314.5 points or 0.38 per cent to 81,211.64. The NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,548.70. -- PTI

Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday due to intense selling in index majors Reliance Industries, L&T and HUL as investors turned cautious ahead of the inflation data announcement.