RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SC: Courts must not pass orders on places of worship

December 12, 2024  16:27
image
Update: In an important direction, the Supreme Court on Thursday restrained all the courts in the country from entertaining and passing any effective interim or final orders on any lawsuits seeking reliefs including survey of religious places under the 1991 law. 

The direction of a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan came on a batch of pleas and cross pleas relating to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The 1991 law prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. Notably, the bench said no fresh suit would either be filed or registered till its further orders and in the pending cases, the courts would refrain from any effective interim or final order till its further orders. We are examining the vires, contours and the ambit of 1991 Act, the bench said, observing it would be appropriate to ask all other courts to stay off their hands. Several lawyers, appearing for Hindu side, opposed the order saying it should not be passed without hearing them. The bench asked the Centre to file its reply to the pleas and cross ones in four weeks and granted a further of four weeks to other parties to file their rejoinder after the Centre filed its reply. 

The bench would accord the hearing after completion of pleadings. It, meanwhile, allowed pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in the proceedings. 

The top court is seized of as many as six pleas, including one filed by Ashwini Upadhyay who has prayed that Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, be set aside. Among the various reasons submitted was the contention that these provisions take away the right of judicial remedy to reclaim a place of worship of any person or a religious group. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BEST bus horror: Man steals jewellery from dead
LIVE! BEST bus horror: Man steals jewellery from dead

SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...
SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...

Commencing hearing on pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to reply to cross-pleas against or seeking implementation of statute.

Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'
Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'

The Union Cabinet has approved bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election,' aiming to hold simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The government plans to introduce the draft legislations in Parliament...

Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'
Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'

"When I go to attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face," Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, underlining he had set a target to reduce accidents by 50 per cent when he first took...

Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting
Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting

The youngsters in the side couldn't have got a better mentor than 'King' Kohli himself to guide them with his words of wisdom.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances