RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rescued from borewell after 3 days, 5-yr-old dies

December 12, 2024  08:58
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A 5-year-old boy died after being stuck in a 150-feet borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, as officials launched an extensive rescue operation which lasted over three days.

The child fell in a 150 feet deep borewell while playing on December 9.

A rescue operation was quickly launched to extricate him.

The child was pulled out of the borewell in an unconscious state on Wednesday night and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The Chief Medical Officer in Dausa said that multiple attempts were made to resuscitate him but all went in vain.

"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible...we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Dausa CMO.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to District Collector Devendra Kumar, the rescue officials had to bring in a second machine for the operations after the first one had broken down.

"The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar said.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meeting Adani is not sin: TN BJP chief
LIVE! Meeting Adani is not sin: TN BJP chief

'Judge laughed when wife told Atul to end his life'
'Judge laughed when wife told Atul to end his life'

The family of the 34-year-old techie who allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, has demanded justice for him and strict action against his harassers, so that his 'soul can rest in peace'.

BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out

CCTV footage of the BEST bus that killed seven people in Mumbai's Kurla area shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks and jumping out of a broken window after the accident. The video clips, which went viral on social media, show...

Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?
Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Brisbane?

Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?
Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?

'The only concern they might have is around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and what that does to the bowling attack... that's where the main challenge lies for India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances