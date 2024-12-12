Rescued from borewell after 3 days, 5-yr-old dies

Image only for representation

A 5-year-old boy died after being stuck in a 150-feet borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, as officials launched an extensive rescue operation which lasted over three days.



The child fell in a 150 feet deep borewell while playing on December 9.



A rescue operation was quickly launched to extricate him.



The child was pulled out of the borewell in an unconscious state on Wednesday night and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.



The Chief Medical Officer in Dausa said that multiple attempts were made to resuscitate him but all went in vain.



"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible...we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Dausa CMO.



Earlier on Wednesday, according to District Collector Devendra Kumar, the rescue officials had to bring in a second machine for the operations after the first one had broken down.



"The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar said. -- ANI

