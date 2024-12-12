Rahul immature: BJP on Modi-Adani 'interview'





"Vice President of India is a constitutional post and his mimicry being done in the parliament premises and the LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is making a video of it and instigating him to continue doing it. Rahul Gandhi doing mimicry on Parliament premises was immature he behaved like a College guy. It reminded me of my college days as the students of the opposition and ruling parties behaved. Congress party and Sonia Gandhi didn't even speak a word against it," Nadda said.





He further said that the people of Congress have hurt the democratic system many times. "Congress party wants to delay and divert the issues...The countrymen are very disturbed when they come to know that a person named George Soros wants to disturb the stability of the nation. The nation wants to know the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros. We will go amongst the public and raise this issue," he added.





On December 10, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted in the Parliament premises engaging in a mock "interview" with men donning masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani. JP Nadda also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.





"Yesterday the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled allegations against the Rajya Sabha chairman. Mallikarjun Kharge who is a very senior leader should have the information that the ruling of the chairman is final and unquestionable. Levelling these kinds of allegations is condemnable. This is very unfortunate," Nadda said.

Leader of Rajya Sabha and BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "college guy," for doing mimicry in the Parliament premises and said that the latter behaviour was "immature."