'Pushpa 2' reflection of people's love, want records to be broken soon: Allu Arjun

December 12, 2024  17:40
Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule.
Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule.
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Thursday said the humongous success of his latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule is a reflection of people's love and he hopes the box office record of the film, which has become the fastest movie to earn Rs 1,000 crore, is broken soon by another movie. 

A sequel to Arjun's 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the film released on December 5 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, and has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2024. 

It has broken many records at the box office, first by registering the opening numbers of Rs 294 crore and then breaking into the Rs 1,000 crore club in just six days. 

"The 1,000 (cr) number is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. I believe that the numbers always have to be broken. Yes, it's nice to be in this spot and enjoy the records, probably for 2-3 months," the actor told reporters in New Delhi. 

"It doesn't matter which film does it, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi or any other. But I want these records to be broken soon because that is progression. It means India is going up. I wish for these numbers to be broken as soon as possible because that is growth and I love growth," he said. 

He happily posed for the shutterbugs and struct his trademark Pushpa jhukega nai pose for the cameras. -- PTI
