Peanut chaat, ragi ladoos for Delhi's anganwadi kids





"Under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, the department revised the food menu in September 2024 to enhance the nutritional value of meals provided to beneficiaries during the colder months by including millets like bajra, jowar and soy flour in their meals," said a WCD official.





He explained that the department has incorporated new food items like ragi besan ladoo, peanut chaat, lobiya chaat, peanut poha and flattened rice snacks.





Archana, a nutritionist at the WCD, said that winter-friendly edibles such as spinach have been added to increase the nutritional content of meals. Similarly, sweet bajra has replaced sweet daliya in the menu, she added.





"Millets, which are considered traditional superfoods, are now a cornerstone ingredient for all categories of beneficiaries. Rich in fiber, protein, and essential micronutrients like iron and calcium, millets improve the overall quality of the meals served at anganwadis," Archana explained.





This ensures that children receive not only sufficient calories, but also nutrients essential for their growth and development, she said. -- PTI

