One Nation, One Election bill secures cabinet approval

December 12, 2024  15:08
Former president Ram Nath Kovind chaired the committee on the proposal
Update: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the 'One Nation, One Election,' bill in the parliament, marking a significant step towards the electoral process, sources told ANI. 

A comprehensive bill is expected to follow this decision, paving the way for unified elections across the nation. 

Earlier on Wednesday, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind stated that the Central government must build a consensus on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, emphasising that the issue transcends political interests and serves the nation as a whole. 

Speaking to the media, Kovind, who chairs the committee on the issue, said, "The Central government will have to build consensus. This issue is not in the interest of any party but the nation. It (One Nation, One Election) will be a game-changer--it's not my opinion but that of economists, who believe that after its implementation, the country's GDP will rise by 1-1.5 per cent."
LIVE! Union Cabinet nod for '1 nation, 1 election' bill

