RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

No fresh cases against places of worship: SC

December 12, 2024  15:57
image
The Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas related to 1991 law on places of worship. The SC asks the Centre to reply to cross-pleas against or seeking implementation of statute. No fresh suits can be registered against places of worship, the court says. The court asks the Centre to file replies to pleas in four weeks. "One case related to Mathura's Shrikrishna Janambhoomi pending before us," says SC. 

SC allows pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in proceedings.

The Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions in the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The top court will take a decision today on how the Indian Worship Act is being "violated." 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No fresh cases against places of worship: SC
LIVE! No fresh cases against places of worship: SC

Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'
Cabinet clears bills for 'one nation, one election'

The Union Cabinet has approved bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election,' aiming to hold simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The government plans to introduce the draft legislations in Parliament...

Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'
Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'

"When I go to attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face," Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, underlining he had set a target to reduce accidents by 50 per cent when he first took...

'Never Put Anyone To Sleep During Sex'
'Never Put Anyone To Sleep During Sex'

'Imagine having a conversation with your parents, where you say, "I want to break up with someone because he's bad in bed".'

'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna to give a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi, and promised the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 after the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances