No fresh cases against places of worship: SC





SC allows pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in proceedings.

The Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas related to 1991 law on places of worship. The SC asks the Centre to reply to cross-pleas against or seeking implementation of statute. No fresh suits can be registered against places of worship, the court says. The court asks the Centre to file replies to pleas in four weeks. "One case related to Mathura's Shrikrishna Janambhoomi pending before us," says SC.