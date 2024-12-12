RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mumbai: Elderly man fatally run over by BEST bus

December 12, 2024  00:15
A 55-year-old man hailing from Kerala died after being run over by a bus operated by BEST in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, officials said, in second fatal accident involving a vehicle of the Mumbai civic transport body in three days.

The victim was first hit by a speeding motorcycle and then run over by the bus near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), they said.

The bus driver, Dnyandeo Jagdale, was taken into custody for inquiry, they said.

The accident occurred two days after the horrific bus tragedy in the Kurla area of the metropolis in which an out of control electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on Monday night.

"Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, a motorbiker hit a man in front of Hotel Shivala near the CSMT, due to which he fell on the road. Just then, a speeding BEST bus going towards the Electric House in south Mumbai from Anushakti Nagar ran over him," a police official said.

The pedestrian came under the rear wheel of the BEST bus and died on the spot, he said.

The deceased was identified by the police as Hasenar Anduhi, a resident of Badaiyabuka Bela in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Driver Jagdale was taken into custody for inquiry by officials of the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, he said, adding a case was being registered in this connection.

The police have launched a search for the motorcyclist, who hit the pedestrian.

A senior BEST official said the bus belongs to a wet lease private operator, but its driver Jagdale is an employee of the civic undertaking.

In the Kurla crash, the police have arrested Sanjay More (54), who was at the wheel of the ill-fated bus. -- PTI
'Beat me up after...': Atul Subhash's wife in complaint

Nikita said she got married to Subhash on April 26, 2019. She alleged that after marriage her husband and in-laws were dissatisfied with what her parents gave them during the wedding and demanded Rs 10 lakh more.

An Indian-origin PhD student at MIT, Prahlad Iyengar, has been suspended until January 2026 for his pro-Palestinian activism. The suspension effectively ends his NSF fellowship and disrupts his academic career. Iyengar is appealing the...

'These machines are standalone devices with no external connectivity, making hacking impossible. The chip in EVMs is one-time programmable, ensuring no changes can be made. Strict security and administrative protocols further prevent any...

Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.

'The only concern they might have is around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and what that does to the bowling attack... that's where the main challenge lies for India.'

