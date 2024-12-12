RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man attacked with knife by 'friend' at birthday party in UP's Noida, dies

December 12, 2024  20:12
A 24-year-old man died after he was attacked with a knife by a friend at a birthday party in the Thana Beta-II area, the police on Thursday said. 

Local station in-charge Vidyut Goyal said the party was thrown by a woman and was attended by Jitendra Sharma and Chirag Chaudhary. 

A fight broke out between the two men, who were reportedly friends and owned a cafe in the area, during which Chaudhary attacked Sharma with a knife. 

Sharma was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead. 

Goyal suspected that both liked the woman and fought over her. 

Chaudhary has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, he added. -- PTI
