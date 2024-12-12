'Mamata wants to defeat BJP not interested in...'





"Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she is not interested in any 'chair' in Delhi. She is interested in building an alternative platform which can defeat the BJP," Ghosh said.





He added that the TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, had successfully defeated the BJP in West Bengal and that in Jharkhand, the JMM had achieved the same feat under Hemant Soren.





Ghosh further pointed out that in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, where Congress was expected to play a key role in defeating the BJP, the party had failed. This, he said, is why senior leaders in the INDIA alliance are suggesting Mamata Banerjee's name as the face of the alliance. "Congress should do a self-analysis on why they failed in Haryana, Maharashtra and Lok Sabha elections..." Ghosh added.





Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed gratitude to the leaders who have backed her for a leadership role in the INDIA bloc, amid growing discussions about a change in the alliance's leadership.





Addressing a gathering in Purba Medinipur, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief extended her good wishes to the leaders and their respective parties, emphasizing unity and well-being. "I am grateful to all the leaders who have honoured me. I wish good health to all of them. May they be well, may their party be well. May India be well," she said. -- ANI

