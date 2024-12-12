Mahayuti govt will have no relevance if Ajit doesn't get finance: NCP leader

Mahayuti govt will have no relevance if Ajit doesn't get finance: NCP leaderDecember 12, 2024 22:01
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar/File image
NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari on Thursday said the BJP-led Mahayuti regime will have no relevance if his party chief Ajit Pawar doesn't get the finance portfolio.
Mitkari's comments come ahead of the cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.
Responding to the speculation that the BJP would keep the finance ministry, Mitkari said only Ajit Pawar is capable of handling the finance department.
He has presented 10 budgets and knows how to maintain fiscal discipline, said Mitkari.
"If Ajit Pawar is not made the finance minister, this government will have no relevance," said Mitkari, who is a member of the legislative council.
The cabinet expansion is likely to take place by December 14, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday.
The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM's post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant.
The Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister. -- PTI