RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal's poll promise: Rs 2,100 for women if...

December 12, 2024  14:21
image
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna to give a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi, and promised the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 after the elections. 

However, he clarified the elections are likely to be announced soon and therefore the money could be credited in beneficiaries' accounts only after the polls. 

 The announcement comes as Delhi gears up for assembly elections in February 2025, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive term. Kejriwal said the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Atishi has approved the scheme and women can begin their registration from Friday. He also announced that the amount under the scheme would be increased to Rs 2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections. The scheme was initially announced in the 2024-25 budget with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. "This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free 'revdis,' I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asks from where the money will come, but I said we will give free electricity, and we did it," Kejriwal said. "I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician; I am a magician of accounts," he added. The AAP leader also expressed confidence his party will perform magnificently in the polls, and urged women to actively support them. "If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kejriwal's poll promise: Rs 2,100 for women if...
LIVE! Kejriwal's poll promise: Rs 2,100 for women if...

Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'
Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'

"When I go to attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face," Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, underlining he had set a target to reduce accidents by 50 per cent when he first took...

Amid speculation over cabinet, Fadnavis says...
Amid speculation over cabinet, Fadnavis says...

Amid speculation over Maharashtra cabinet formation, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Thursday said that the formula for cabinet expansion is already decided and soon the people will get to know.

Sharad Pawar's birthday sees Ajit and family turn up
Sharad Pawar's birthday sees Ajit and family turn up

Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday turned 84 and celebrated his birthday with members of his family and well-wishers, including estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz
Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances