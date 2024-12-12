RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Indian student dead, 4 injured in UK road accident

December 12, 2024  10:17
Representational image
Representational image
A 32-year-old Indian student has died in a road accident in eastern England's Leicestershire while four other people were hospitalised with serious injuries, according to police. 

Chiranjeevi Panguluri died on the spot as a passenger in a car that ended up in a ditch and three co-passengers, one woman and two men, and the driver were all taken to hospital, the Leicestershire Police said of the accident which was reported on Tuesday morning. 

A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has since been released on bail.

"Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch," a police statement read. 

"Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. The two male passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life-threatening," it added. 

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment," the Leicestershire Police statement said. All those involved in the collision reportedly hail from Andhra Pradesh. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Told to go to school, scientist's son kills mom
LIVE! Told to go to school, scientist's son kills mom

'Judge laughed when wife told Atul to end his life'
'Judge laughed when wife told Atul to end his life'

The family of the 34-year-old techie who allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, has demanded justice for him and strict action against his harassers, so that his 'soul can rest in peace'.

BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out

CCTV footage of the BEST bus that killed seven people in Mumbai's Kurla area shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks and jumping out of a broken window after the accident. The video clips, which went viral on social media, show...

'Driving Tests Are A Joke'
'Driving Tests Are A Joke'

'In the case of a road accident, prevention is the only answer.''There's no cure to death or disability when the accident happens, and when it's due to reckless or negligent driving, it's worse because it's avoidable.'

Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?
Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Brisbane?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances