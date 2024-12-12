Gadkari: Biggest reason for road accidents is...





He said high speed is not such a big problem as world over people drive fast. However, lane indiscipline is a bigger problem in India, the minister noted. During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said people, especially youth, have to be educated about traffic discipline, and even children ought to be sensitised about the importance of traffic rules.





He also said that CCTV cameras have been installed on roads to check traffic law violation. The minister also appealed to the members of the House to organise sensitization programmes in their constituencies. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also said that it is the duty of the members of the House to educate people about traffic rules so as to stop road accidents. PTI

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the biggest reason for road accidents is lane indiscipline and his own car was fined twice in Mumbai for not following traffic rules.