Formula for cabinet expansion is ready: Fadnavis

December 12, 2024  15:11
image
Amid speculation over Maharashtra cabinet formation, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the formula for cabinet expansion is already decided and soon the people will get to know.

"You people have run a lot of news about me and Ajit Pawar coming to Delhi that it is related to the cabinet expansion. I have seen those, but I would like to make one thing clear I have come to party-related meetings and Ajit Pawar has come for his work, so there is no need to speculate much on these things. 

"In our party, decisions are taken by the parliamentary board and our senior leadership. As far as making ministers from the BJP quota is concerned, we will decide on it. Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena will decide the names of their ministers at their level. The formula for cabinet expansion is already decided. You will get to know about it soon," Fadnavis told reporters. -- ANI
