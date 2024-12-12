RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


First anniversary of consecration ceremony at Ram temple to be held on Jan 11

December 12, 2024  23:19
File image
The first anniversary of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on January 11 next year, temple trust chief Champat Rai said on Thursday. 

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was held on January 22 this year. 

"The date for the (anniversary) celebrations is as per the Hindu traditions,' Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, told reporters in Ayodhya. 

He also said that construction work is going on in the Ram Mandir complex for 18 new temples, including temples dedicated to Dashavatar, Sheshavatar, Nishadraj, Shabari, Ahalya, and Saint Tulsidas, among others. Rai stated that the work is progressing rapidly, and all developments are in line with the planned dates. 

He denied rumours surrounding the 'prasad' offered to Ram Lalla. He clarified that for the past 30 years, "no prasad has been brought from outside to the premises of Ram temple'. 

"Prasad distributed to devotees is prepared within the temple complex and is specifically designed to remain unspoiled for a long time," he added. -- PTI
