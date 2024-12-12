Digital arrest: MBA student, part of foreign gang, held





This is for the first time that the Gujarat CID Crime has nabbed a caller linked to a 'digital arrest' scam in the state, said an official of the CID's State Cyber Crime Cell.





It was revealed the accused, Chetan Kokare (26), went to Cambodia a few months ago and joined a gang run by Chinese and Cambodian nationals which hires people from India, Pakistan and Nepal to pose as officials of the ED, CBI, police or Customs to extort money from unsuspecting individuals in the name of digital arrest, he said.





It appears Kokare, who claimed to be pursuing MBA in Mumbai, went to Cambodia to make quick money, but ended up joining a gang of cyber criminals.





Based on a specific-tip off that Kokare has returned to India and currently living in Mumbai, the Gujarat CID Crime, with the help of Mumbai police, nabbed him from the Colaba area and brought him here on Thursday, said superintendent of police (CID Crime) Dharmendra Sharma.





"Nearly three months ago, a working professional (based in Ahmedabad) received a call from a person who claimed to be an executive of a courier firm. He told the victim a parcel booked in the latter's name had been seized by police because it contained drugs and passports. The caller told the victim to talk to the Mumbai cyber crime," said Sharma. -- PTI

A Mumbai man, who worked as a caller for a Cambodia-based international gang accused of extorting Rs 4 crore from an Ahmedabad resident through 'digital arrest', has been arrested after his return from the Southeast Asian nation, said the Gujarat police on Thursday.