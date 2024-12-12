Delhi records coldest December day in 3 yrs, mercury drops to 4.5 degrees C





The forecast predicts cold wave conditions to persist at isolated places until the weekend.





The city recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 0.4 degrees below normal, compared to 4.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India meteorological department said.





The temperature had dropped sharply from 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.





According to data, the minimum temperature did not drop below 4.9 degrees Celsius in December 2023 and 2022.





The lowest minimum temperature recorded in December last year was 4.9 degrees Celsius on the 15th, while the lowest in 2022 was 5 degrees Celsius on the 26th.





Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in Delhi, including Ayanagar and Pusa, where the temperatures dropped to 3.8 and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively.-- PTI









