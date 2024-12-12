RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi records coldest December day in 3 yrs, mercury drops to 4.5 degrees C

December 12, 2024  23:33
File image
File image
The city recorded its coldest December day in the last three years on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius.    

The forecast predicts cold wave conditions to persist at isolated places until the weekend.

The city recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 0.4 degrees below normal, compared to 4.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India meteorological department said.

The temperature had dropped sharply from 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to data, the minimum temperature did not drop below 4.9 degrees Celsius in December 2023 and 2022.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in December last year was 4.9 degrees Celsius on the 15th, while the lowest in 2022 was 5 degrees Celsius on the 26th.

Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in Delhi, including Ayanagar and Pusa, where the temperatures dropped to 3.8 and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively.-- PTI


