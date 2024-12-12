RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking survey on sexual harassment in film industry

December 12, 2024  14:13
image
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a survey on sexual harassment across the Indian film industry, noting that the petition was based on speculation without any empirical data or specific complaints. 

The petitioner had also requested that the findings of the Justice K Hema Committee be implemented more effectively, particularly regarding the applicability of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in the film industry. 

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the petition did not present any concrete complaints of sexual harassment for which remedies were unavailable and that the Justice K Hema Committee had already addressed concerns by reviewing complaints and taking appropriate actions. 

The court further stated that it would not entertain a "roving and fishing inquiry" and stated that while a PIL could be filed, it must be based on factual evidence rather than presumptions. 

"The entire plea is based on surmises without any empirical data. In so far as the K. Hema Committee report is concerned, complaints have already been filed, and some action has been taken. In the given circumstances, we do not consider it appropriate to accede to the prayer made by the petitioner," the court said, closing the petition. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kejriwal's poll promise: Rs 2,100 for women if...
LIVE! Kejriwal's poll promise: Rs 2,100 for women if...

Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'
Why Gadkari 'tries to hide his face abroad'

"When I go to attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face," Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, underlining he had set a target to reduce accidents by 50 per cent when he first took...

Amid speculation over cabinet, Fadnavis says...
Amid speculation over cabinet, Fadnavis says...

Amid speculation over Maharashtra cabinet formation, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Thursday said that the formula for cabinet expansion is already decided and soon the people will get to know.

Sharad Pawar's birthday sees Ajit and family turn up
Sharad Pawar's birthday sees Ajit and family turn up

Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday turned 84 and celebrated his birthday with members of his family and well-wishers, including estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz
Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances