RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Class-11 student stabs teacher for seizing his mobile phone

December 12, 2024  22:18
image
A Class-11 student of Navayug Inter College at Mihinpurwa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly stabbed his English teacher on Thursday for confiscating his mobile phone in the classroom, the police said. 

The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college, they added. 

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told PTI, "Three days ago, the teacher confiscated mobile phones of several students since using cell phones is prohibited on the campus. Angered by the move, one of the boys attacked the teacher with a knife when he was taking attendance on Thursday." 

The injured teacher was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries, the ASP said. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, the officer said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh
I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh

D Gukesh reflects on his historic world chess championship victory

Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!
Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, 18, has claimed a historic victory over defending World Champion Ding Liren in the 14th game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Thursday.

'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'

'This is a big day for Indian chess.'

SEE: Tears of joy for Gukesh!
SEE: Tears of joy for Gukesh!

After securing his victory, an emotional Gukesh couldn't hold back tears. The weight of the moment hit him as tears streamed down his face.

LIVE! Digital arrest: MBA student, part of foreign gang, held
LIVE! Digital arrest: MBA student, part of foreign gang, held

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances