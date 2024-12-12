Class-11 student stabs teacher for seizing his mobile phone





The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college, they added.





Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told PTI, "Three days ago, the teacher confiscated mobile phones of several students since using cell phones is prohibited on the campus. Angered by the move, one of the boys attacked the teacher with a knife when he was taking attendance on Thursday."





The injured teacher was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries, the ASP said.





Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, the officer said.

A Class-11 student of Navayug Inter College at Mihinpurwa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly stabbed his English teacher on Thursday for confiscating his mobile phone in the classroom, the police said.