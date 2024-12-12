7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh





The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.





Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the security forces for the operation and said the fight against Maoists will continue till it is completely eliminated.





Personnel of the District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts, Special Task Force of the state police, and Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation that was launched on December 10 based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to the Maad division in the area, said IG Sundarraj.





The intermittent exchange of fire lasted for more than seven hours following which the bodies of seven Naxalites, including two women, clad in uniform were recovered from the spot, he said.





A huge cache of weapons and items of daily use were also recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe and a search operation was still underway in the area.





With this incident, at least 215 Maoists have been killed in encounters so far this year in the Bastar division of the state, as per the police. -- PTI

