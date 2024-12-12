RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

December 12, 2024  20:32
File image of an anti-Maoist operation
File image of an anti-Maoist operation
Seven Maoists including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, a senior police official said. 

The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. 

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the security forces for the operation and said the fight against Maoists will continue till it is completely eliminated. 

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts, Special Task Force of the state police, and Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation that was launched on December 10 based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to the Maad division in the area, said IG Sundarraj. 

The intermittent exchange of fire lasted for more than seven hours following which the bodies of seven Naxalites, including two women, clad in uniform were recovered from the spot, he said. 

A huge cache of weapons and items of daily use were also recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe and a search operation was still underway in the area. 

With this incident, at least 215 Maoists have been killed in encounters so far this year in the Bastar division of the state, as per the police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh
I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh

D Gukesh reflects on his historic world chess championship victory

Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!
Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, 18, has claimed a historic victory over defending World Champion Ding Liren in the 14th game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Thursday.

'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'

'This is a big day for Indian chess.'

Tears of joy for Gukesh!
Tears of joy for Gukesh!

After securing his victory, an emotional Gukesh couldn't hold back tears. The weight of the moment hit him as tears streamed down his face.

LIVE! 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
LIVE! 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances