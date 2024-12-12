59 students hospitalised after exposure to fumes from plant in Maha





While the police said the tank was in JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility, the company said no such incident took place on their premises.





The affected students are from the Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, which is near the unit, a police official told PTI.





Of the 250 students who were in the school, 53 boys, six girls and a woman were admitted to different hospitals after they complained of eye irritation, restlessness and nausea following exposure to fumes coming from the cleaning process of the tank, officials said.





"Three students are in the ICU though their health is stable. Compared to the others, they are experiencing more restlessness and nausea, and have complained of an aggravated stomach ache," a health official from the district civil hospital said.





The students are under observation and will most likely be discharged on Friday afternoon, he said, adding that doctors will conduct a thorough check-up before letting the children go home.





The fumes were from ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants, a police official said. -- PTI

As many as 59 students and a woman were affected after exposure to fumes from a storage tank at a company in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on Thursday, said officials.