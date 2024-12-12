40 detained over Parbhani protests

A tense silence prevails in Maharashtra's Parbhani city, where 40 persons have been detained in connection with the violent protests over the vandalising of a replica of the Constitution, an official said on Thursday.





The official told reporters that damage to about 20 vehicles, during the protests, has been reported to the police so far.





Amid a bandh called by Ambedkarite activists on Wednesday, a mob indulged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.







"We have so far detained 40 people for these incidents. We are going through the footage from CCTV cameras and action will be taken against all those responsible. The intention of the agitators will also be probed," said Inspector General of Police (Nanded) Shahji Umap.



The process to register cases is underway in different police stations of Parbhani city, the senior police official told the media.



"We have learnt that 16-17 motorcycles and two four-wheelers, CCTV cameras and signboards of shops were damaged. The figures will be clearer after the offences are registered," Umap said.



A glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution outside Parbhani railway station, close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged on Tuesday, sparking protests. Police arrested a man in connection with the incident, but protests resumed on Wednesday.



Prohibitory orders were imposed in the central Maharashtra city on Wednesday, banning the gathering of five or more persons in public places, and a company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) was called in to help maintain law and order.



"There is a tense silence in Parbhani. There is no need for a curfew but we have imposed prohibitory orders in Parbhani (as a precaution)," said another police official.



Patrolling has been intensified in the city, while the SRPF deployment continues, said Umap. -- PTI

