World's 1st detailed 3D images of foetal brain

December 11, 2024  09:23
image
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has become the first research organisation in the world to release the most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the foetal brain, pushing the frontiers of brain mapping technology and placing India in the global league of brain mapping science.

This data set, termed DHARANI, is open source, meaning it is freely available for all researchers worldwide.

For the first time globally, 5,132 brain sections have been captured digitally using cutting-edge brain mapping technology developed by Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at the IIT. This work will advance the field of neuroscience and potentially lead to the development of treatment for health conditions affecting the brain.

The research was undertaken by a multidisciplinary team at IIT-Madras with researchers from India, Australia, the US, Romania and South Africa, and medical collaborations with Chennai-based Mediscan Systems and Saveetha Medical College Hospital.

This research, led by Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head, Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, IIT-Madras, is critical for India as the country accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world's childbirths at 25 million each year.

This makes it vital for the country to understand the brain development from the fetus to a child, to adolescence, and to a young adult, and developmental disorders like learning disabilities and autism.

-- Business Standard
