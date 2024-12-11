RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Woman held on 'digital arrest', duped of Rs 1.4L

December 11, 2024  11:51
Cyber criminals allegedly duped a woman of Rs 1.40 lakh by keeping her under 'digital arrest' for five hours in Noida. 

 Police station in-charge Inspector Krishna Gopal Sharma said that last night Smriti Semwal of Noida Sector 77 lodged a complaint that a woman named Priya Sharma allegedly called her on December 8 and claimed to be an officer of the cyber crime branch. 

 The caller said that illegal activities like money laundering, human trafficking and drug trafficking were being done using her Aadhaar card. According to the police station in-charge, Priya made Smriti talk to high officials and threatened her. 

Out of fear, the victim allegedly sent Rs 1.40 lakh in two instalments to the account mentioned by the accused, the police officer added. The complainant claimed that she was kept under 'digital arrest' for about five hours and later she realised that she had become a victim of cyber fraud. 
-- PTI
