Why did the Kapoor khandaan meet Narendra Modi?

December 11, 2024  10:51
The Kapoors with the PM
A day after the members of Raj Kapoor's family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked him for inviting them to "commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy" of their grandfather ahead of the cinema icon's birth centenary. 

 The Kapoor family, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor, met the prime minister on Tuesday and invited him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival to be held to celebrate the occasion.

December 14, 2024 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, an actor, editor, a director, and a producer, known for classics such as "Aag", "Awara", "Barsaat", "Shree 420", and "Bobby". 

 According to Kareena's Instagram post, the PM invited the Kapoor clan to New Delhi ahead of the milestone anniversary. 

 "We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. "Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us," she captioned a series of pictures of the family with the prime minister. The Kapoor kin, including Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Aarman Jain and Anissa Malhotra, met Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday to invite the prime minister for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, a source earlier told PTI. 

 The family members expressed hope that Modi would come for the film festival, they said. Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the film gala -- organised by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation -- will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor's filmography. -- PTI
