What ruled the Google search list in 2024?





This year, India's searches spanned a fascinating spectrum -- a mix of sports fervor (IPL to Olympics) and entertainment love across languages (Stree 2 to K-dramas), to also exploring indie music hits (Nadaaniyan), 'demure and mindful' memes, and quirky lingo.





We explored new themes, from relationships (Orange Peel Theory, Throning Dating) to workplace behaviour (Gen Z boss work memes).Indian Internet users also relied on Google for all sorts of practical help, from information about 'how to vote' to checking on 'AQI near me', and to satisfy their curiosity about the world, such as the meaning of 'All Eyes on Rafah'.





Indian travelers wanderlust took them far and wide -- from the shores of Bali to the historic streets of Azerbaijan. Closer to home, the mountains of Manali beckoned travelers seeking adventure and cultural immersion.





Exploring new places often goes hand-in-hand with discovering new flavours. This year, India's culinary curiosity was evident in the diverse range of recipes searched for. -- Business Standard

Google, the search giant has come up with its list of topics that were most searched by Indian Internet users in 2024. Google says that globally, there are billions of searches a day on Google -- and 15 per cent of them are brand new.