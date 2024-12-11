RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Threatened' in Bangladesh, minor girl flees to India

December 11, 2024  23:09
image
A teenage girl from Bangladesh was arrested by West Bengal Police after the Border Security Force  apprehended her after she allegedly crossed the border and illegally entered the Indian territory in Uttar Dinajpur district, an officer said on Wednesday. 

The 17-year-old girl claimed to have fled after her family members were allegedly threatened by fundamentalists there for being ISKCON devotees.

"The girl has some relatives in Jalpaiguri district. We have got in touch with them. We are trying to find out what made her cross the border and come to this side and who helped her in doing so," the police officer of Chopra police station said. 

The girl, who is a resident of Panchagarh district of Bangladesh, crossed the border on foot when the BSF spotted her near the Fatehpur Border outpost in Chopra block of Uttar Dinajpur district, he added.

"They are devotees of ISKCON. Fundamentalists have threatened to kidnap her and murder the entire family. They were planning to send her here. She was about to come to India but we had no confirmation about the date," one of the teenager's relatives told PTI over the phone.  
 
Her father, a medical representative, has been ill for quite some time, the relative said. 

Bangladesh has been on the boil since the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka on November 25 when the country witnessed several incidents of atrocities on the Hindu minorities there. 

Reacting to the incident, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radaramn Das requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Threatened' in B'desh, minor girl flees to India
LIVE! 'Threatened' in B'desh, minor girl flees to India

Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'
Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'

'These machines are standalone devices with no external connectivity, making hacking impossible. The chip in EVMs is one-time programmable, ensuring no changes can be made. Strict security and administrative protocols further prevent any...

Not just women, men too have 'pride and dignity': HC
Not just women, men too have 'pride and dignity': HC

The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to veteran actor-cum-director Balachandra Menon in a case accusing him of outraging the modesty of a female actor in 2007 during a film shoot. The court said that men too have "pride and...

Uproar in LS over TMC MP's remarks against Scindia
Uproar in LS over TMC MP's remarks against Scindia

"Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contribution to the nation's development...but we also come with a sense of self respect.

Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife
Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar on Tuesday confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances