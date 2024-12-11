RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Thailand's e-Visa system in India to be effective from Jan 1

December 11, 2024  22:02
image
The Thai embassy in India announced on Wednesday the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa system in India that will be effective from January 1.
 
In its announcement, the embassy also said applications for all types of visas must be sent through the website thaievisa.go.th. 

"The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi wishes to announce the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa (e-Visa) system in India with the offline payment method," it said.

The e-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, the embassy said.

It said the processing time will be approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.

Ordinary passport applications submitted at designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024. Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until December 24, 2024.

"The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement," it said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No Aadhaar to those who didn't apply for NRC: Assam
LIVE! No Aadhaar to those who didn't apply for NRC: Assam

Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'
Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'

'These machines are standalone devices with no external connectivity, making hacking impossible. The chip in EVMs is one-time programmable, ensuring no changes can be made. Strict security and administrative protocols further prevent any...

Uproar in LS over TMC MP's remarks against Scindia
Uproar in LS over TMC MP's remarks against Scindia

"Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contribution to the nation's development...but we also come with a sense of self respect.

Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife
Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar on Tuesday confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.

Woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez
Woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez

In a case of moral policing, a woman was socially ostracized and fined Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez in Darrang district of Assam. The incident took place in Gongajani Kuwori village where villagers held a kangaroo court and decided...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances