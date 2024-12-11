Techie died by suicide due to harassment: Police





Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "Atul Subhash committed suicide during the early hours of 9th of December. A complaint has been lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru regarding this. Multiple cases were running against him in Uttar Pradesh."





"His wife and her family members demanded money from him to settle this issue and harassed him. For those reasons, he died by suicide. Based on this complaint, we registered an FIR against the accused. An investigation is underway," said the official.





Advocate Awadhesh Tiwari from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh also spoke to ANI on the case and said, "We received information on December 9 that he died by suicide. The allegations have been levelled against his wife and her mother, uncle and brother."





"There were many cases filed against him by his wife, one was the case of maintenance-- we were looking upon that, other than this, case of dowry, assault was being looked upon by the other lawyers. Atul Subhash belonged to Samastipur in Bihar and was residing in Bengaluru for work. He connected with me regarding a case. Cases of dowry and assault from him and his family members over his wife were charged against Atul and his family," said the lawyer.





He added, "For maintenance, the settlement was done by the court this July 2024, stating that he would have to provide 20,000 for his son, later the sum was increased to Rs 40,000 per month. the wife had also requested the court for other amounts which was rejected by the court."





The case of Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide citing alleged harassment by his estranged wife has opened up a debate on the misuse of the dowry law.Mumbai-based lawyer Abha Singh described the case as a 'gross misuse of law,' stating that false charges and harassment led to the death of the victim, suffering from harassment from his wife and in-laws.





"Dowry laws, being made to protect women should not be misused because if some women are going to misuse these laws, then it will directly deny justice to women who need them," said the lawyer.





Delhi-based men's rights activist Barkha Trehan said that Atul Subhash had been failed by the system, ultimately leading him to die by suicide. -- ANI

