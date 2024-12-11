RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Techie died by suicide due to harassment: Police

December 11, 2024  14:24
image
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar on Tuesday confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash committed suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.

Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "Atul Subhash committed suicide during the early hours of 9th of December. A complaint has been lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru regarding this. Multiple cases were running against him in Uttar Pradesh."

"His wife and her family members demanded money from him to settle this issue and harassed him. For those reasons, he died by suicide. Based on this complaint, we registered an FIR against the accused. An investigation is underway," said the official.

Advocate Awadhesh Tiwari from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh also spoke to ANI on the case and said, "We received information on December 9 that he died by suicide. The allegations have been levelled against his wife and her mother, uncle and brother."

"There were many cases filed against him by his wife, one was the case of maintenance-- we were looking upon that, other than this, case of dowry, assault was being looked upon by the other lawyers. Atul Subhash belonged to Samastipur in Bihar and was residing in Bengaluru for work. He connected with me regarding a case. Cases of dowry and assault from him and his family members over his wife were charged against Atul and his family," said the lawyer.

He added, "For maintenance, the settlement was done by the court this July 2024, stating that he would have to provide 20,000 for his son, later the sum was increased to Rs 40,000 per month. the wife had also requested the court for other amounts which was rejected by the court."

The case of Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide citing alleged harassment by his estranged wife has opened up a debate on the misuse of the dowry law.Mumbai-based lawyer Abha Singh described the case as a 'gross misuse of law,' stating that false charges and harassment led to the death of the victim, suffering from harassment from his wife and in-laws.

"Dowry laws, being made to protect women should not be misused because if some women are going to misuse these laws, then it will directly deny justice to women who need them," said the lawyer.

Delhi-based men's rights activist Barkha Trehan said that Atul Subhash had been failed by the system, ultimately leading him to die by suicide. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Techie died by suicide due to harassment: Police
LIVE! Techie died by suicide due to harassment: Police

Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against four people in connection with the suicide of a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, accusing his wife, her family members, and a...

Actor Mushtaq Khan 'invited' to UP event, abducted
Actor Mushtaq Khan 'invited' to UP event, abducted

Actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his roles in films like Welcome and Stree 2, was allegedly kidnapped on the pretext of being invited to an event in Meerut, police said on Wednesday.

Amid logjam, Oppn MPs give roses to BJP members
Amid logjam, Oppn MPs give roses to BJP members

Several opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their Bharatiya Janata Party counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions...

What's Affecting Rohit's Batting?
What's Affecting Rohit's Batting?

'The moment the balls were in the middle and off stump, that is where most of his dismissals are and that is where he will have to work a bit more.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances