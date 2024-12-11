RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sonia speaks same language as Soros: Rijiju

December 11, 2024  12:23
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "Our members (MPs) have been raising the issue of the connection between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. This is a question about the sovereignty of the country. Bringing a no-confidence motion against the Chair is a design to deviate the attention of the nation from the issue of the sovereignty of the country. It should be condemned by one and all. They have never respected the Chair." Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju raised the issue of alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros and Congress that, ruling party has alleged poses a threat to national security. 

"Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has alleged links with George Soros who funds Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that puts out anti-India content," he claimed. 

"You are working with them. You speak the same language as them. You stand with anti-India forces and then you give notice against the chairman," he said, but did not offer any proof to substantiate his allegations except for an international media report that claimed OCCRP was funded by a US agency. -- PTI
