Sensex, Nifty edge up in choppy trade





Snapping its three-day losing run, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 31.75 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 24,641.80.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. JSW Steel, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data for further cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 16.09 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 81,526.14.