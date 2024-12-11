RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pappu fail ho gaya: BJP on Mamata's INDIA push

December 11, 2024  16:43
image
 As the debate over Mamata Banerjee's potential leadership of the INDIA Bloc intensifies, Haryana Minister Anil Vij stated on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi has failed, and the alliance's plan to change its "engine" will not yield any benefits.

"From the first day, we have been saying that 'Pappu fail ho gaya'. Now his friends have admitted the same. No one can drive their (INDIA Bloc) car. They want to change the engine again, but it will not work," said Vij.

Sharad Pawar recently highlighted the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a prominent national leader and commending the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

Expressing his support last week, Pawar said, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-informed. Therefore, she has the right to stake her claim."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav sparked a political stir by endorsing Mamata Banerjee for the leadership of the INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Yadav remarked, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025."Congress, a key player in the INDIA Bloc, has yet to officially respond to Lalu Yadav's suggestion, fueling speculation about internal divisions within the alliance. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pappu fail ho gaya: BJP on Mamata's INDIA push
LIVE! Pappu fail ho gaya: BJP on Mamata's INDIA push

Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife
Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar on Tuesday confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.

Sena may not get home dept, Fadnavis flies to Delhi
Sena may not get home dept, Fadnavis flies to Delhi

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place by December 14, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Wednesday.

Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?
Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?

'The only concern they might have is around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and what that does to the bowling attack... that's where the main challenge lies for India.'

'Vote jihad' under EC scanner: Official
'Vote jihad' under EC scanner: Official

Controversial phrases like 'vote jihad' used by some political parties during the election campaign in the recently-held Maharashtra assembly polls are under the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s scanner, an official said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances