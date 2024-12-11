Pappu fail ho gaya: BJP on Mamata's INDIA push





"From the first day, we have been saying that 'Pappu fail ho gaya'. Now his friends have admitted the same. No one can drive their (INDIA Bloc) car. They want to change the engine again, but it will not work," said Vij.





Sharad Pawar recently highlighted the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a prominent national leader and commending the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.





Expressing his support last week, Pawar said, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-informed. Therefore, she has the right to stake her claim."





Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav sparked a political stir by endorsing Mamata Banerjee for the leadership of the INDIA Bloc.





Speaking to ANI in Patna, Yadav remarked, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025."Congress, a key player in the INDIA Bloc, has yet to officially respond to Lalu Yadav's suggestion, fueling speculation about internal divisions within the alliance. -- ANI

As the debate over Mamata Banerjee's potential leadership of the INDIA Bloc intensifies, Haryana Minister Anil Vij stated on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi has failed, and the alliance's plan to change its "engine" will not yield any benefits.