Pan-India protests condemn attacks on Hindus in B'desh

Members of various Hindu organisations and civil society groups on Tuesday staged protests across India against attacks on community members in Bangladesh.





While hundreds of people from various outfits, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held a protest march at Delhi's Chanakyapuri, a similar rally was taken out in Lucknow condemning the attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.





At Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, protesters marched to the deputy commissioner's office to show solidarity with the Hindus in Bangladesh, while in Jammu, a large number of protesters took to the streets demanding the intervention of the Centre and the United Nations in the matter.





Similar protests, which coincided with world Human Rights Day, were also staged in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, among other places.





In Delhi, security was stepped up outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Chankyapuri where a large number protesters gathered to raise the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.





Demanding the intervention of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the matter, the protesters carrying placards called upon Bangladesh to stop the alleged "genocide" of Hindus in the country.





Several personalities, including Sadhvi Ritambhara, Keshav Murari from ISKCON, former Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, ex-Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri, and Buddhist spiritual leader Rahul Bhante, among others, addressed the rally.





A memorandum was also submitted to the Bangladesh High Commissioner by the members of Civil Society of Delhi, emphasising the historically strong and cordial relations between India and Bangladesh, a statement said.





In Lucknow, the Bangladesh Hindu Raksha Sangharsh Samiti took out a public outrage rally from Lucknow University to Hazratganj Square in which members of dozens of Hindu organisations took part.





The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.





Speaking on the occasion, RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal warned Bangladesh to immediately stop the atrocities on Hindus or face serious consequences.





"We also demand immediate release of ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das," Ramlal said, adding that the government of India should intervene so that the safety of Hindus can be ensured in Bangladesh.





In Jammu, a rally organised by Deshbhakt Sarva Samaj saw the participation of hundreds of people from various walks of life, including members of Hindu outfits like Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Sant Samaj, among others.





The protesters strongly condemned the alleged attacks on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, urging the community to stand united in defence of their religion and culture.





They also called on the Central government to exert diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh to protect its minority communities.





In another protest, hundreds of demonstrators marched peacefully to Dogra Chowk raising slogans against Bangladesh. -- PTI