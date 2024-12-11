RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


One for the album: Aliaa, Ranbir and PM Modi

December 11, 2024  13:47
Aliaa Bhatt shares this post on Instagram saying:
Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn.
Mr. Raj Kapoor's impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told.
Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor.
Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire.
We're thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival' from 13th-5th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country.#100YearsOfRajKapoor.
