No proposal to criminalise marital rape: Govt

December 11, 2024  17:38
There is no proposal to criminalise sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, she not being under 18 years of age, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said sections 74, 75, 76 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 provide for a sufficiently adequate remedy, which includes penal consequences, thereby protecting the right and dignity of a woman within the institution of marriage. -- PTI
