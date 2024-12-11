RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No Aadhaar to those who didn't apply for NRC: Assam

December 11, 2024  22:09
In an attempt to link the Aadhaar Card with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Assam government on Wednesday decided that all applications to get the unique identity card will be rejected if the applicant or the family had not applied in NRC.
 
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in view of an infiltration attempt by citizens of trouble-hit Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here.
  
"Scores of infiltrators have been nabbed by Assam Police, Tripura Police and BSF in the last two months. That is why infiltration from Bangladesh is a concern for us. We need to strengthen our system and that is why we decided to toughen the Aadhaar Card mechanism," he added.
 
From now on, the General Administration Department of the state government will be the nodal agency to carry out the verification of the Aadhaar applicants and one Additional District Commissioner will be the concerned person in every district, Sarma said after the Cabinet meeting.
 
"After the initial application, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will send it to the state government for verification. The local Circle Officer (CO) will first check if the applicant or his parents or family had applied for inclusion in the NRC," he added.
  
If there was no application for the NRC, then the Aadhaar request will be immediately rejected and a report will be submitted to the Centre accordingly, the CM said.
 
"If it is found that there was an application for NRC, the CO will go for field-level verification as per Supreme Court directives. After the officer is fully convinced, the Aadhaar will be approved," he added.
  
Sarma, however, said this new directive would not be applicable to the central government employees, who were working in other states and did not apply for the NRC. -- PTI
