Naxals kill BJP worker in Chh'garh, 5th in a week





The latest incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased, identified as Kudiam Mado, was at his house in Somanpalli village under Farsegarh police station limits, the official said.





A group of Naxalites stormed into Mado's house, dragged him outside and strangled him to death, the police official said. In a pamphlet found at the spot, a national park area committee of Maoists took responsibility for the murder and claimed Mado was acting as a police informer, he said.





After being alerted on Wednesday morning, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said. -- PTI

