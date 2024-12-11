RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Naxals kill BJP worker in Chh'garh, 5th in a week

December 11, 2024  11:34
File pic
File pic
Naxalites have killed a 35-year-old BJP worker in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district while claiming he was acting as a police informer, an official said on Wednesday. This is the fifth murder of a civilian by Naxalites in the district in the last seven days. 

 The latest incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased, identified as Kudiam Mado, was at his house in Somanpalli village under Farsegarh police station limits, the official said. 

 A group of Naxalites stormed into Mado's house, dragged him outside and strangled him to death, the police official said. In a pamphlet found at the spot, a national park area committee of Maoists took responsibility for the murder and claimed Mado was acting as a police informer, he said.

 After being alerted on Wednesday morning, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naxals kill BJP worker in Chh'garh, 5th in a week
LIVE! Naxals kill BJP worker in Chh'garh, 5th in a week

Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against four people in connection with the suicide of a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, accusing his wife, her family members, and a...

BEST bus crash: Initial probe points at...
BEST bus crash: Initial probe points at...

The Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials have said they suspect 'human error' and 'lack of proper training' led to the horrific accident in Kurla where a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus fatally knocked...

Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!
Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!

'This is the first case in which we saw use of Starlink by smugglers.'

Why These Kids Can't Get School Admission
Why These Kids Can't Get School Admission

'Our Constitution as well as the Right to Education Act do not make any distinction between Indian or foreigner; it only talks about 'child'.''It says that every child has the right to get education.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances