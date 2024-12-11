MVA leaders keen to cross over to Mahayuti: BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his colleague Pravin Darekar on Wednesday claimed that many MPs and MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have reached out to them expressing disgruntlement with their respective parties.





The Congress rejected the assertions, with its state chief Nana Patole terming them unworthy of serious discussions.





"The MVA leaders themselves have been conveying their unease, and many are in touch with the BJP (for a possible switch)," Bawankule said.





In the recently concluded assembly polls, the MVA of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP performed disastrously, winning only 46 of the 288 seats. By contrast, Mahayuri, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 230 seats. The poll outcome has fuelled speculation about the movement of MVA legislators to the ruling side.





"There is no organised attempt to coax MVA leaders to switch parties. The BJP is open to welcoming those seeking to align with their vision for a developed country," said Bawankule.





Patole said Bawankule's claim doesn't deserve a response.





"All Congress MPs from Maharashtra are with the party. We will show Mahayuti's actual condition in the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur," Patole said.





Earlier, BJP leader Darekar hinted that some MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP could cross over to his party if development was their priority.





Many MVA MPs, especially those from the NCP-SP, represent constituencies where the BJP-led alliance won most seats in the assembly elections, he said.





"If development is their priority, with both the central and state governments controlled by the BJP-led alliance, they may consider their political future carefully," Darekar said. -- PTI