Maoists kill suspected police informer in Karnataka

December 11, 2024  13:15
image
A 35-year-old resident of Somanpalli village, identified as Kudiyam Madho, was allegedly strangled to death by Maoists on December 10. 

According to the Bijapur police, a pamphlet issued by the banned CPI (Maoist) National Park Area Committee was recovered from the scene of the crime. 

The pamphlet alleged that Kudiyam Madho was targeted for being a police informer. 

His body was discovered by locals and has since been taken into custody by the Farsegarh police. 

"We have recovered the pamphlet and taken the body into custody. Necessary legal actions are being taken," a police official confirmed. 

Earlier on Saturday, a woman also from Bijapur was strangled to death by naxalites in Bijapur on suspicion of being a police informer. The woman was later identified as Laxmi Padam, an Anganwadi worker. A similar pamphlet was found at the spot by the police.
