Man's life as important as woman's: Techie's brother

December 11, 2024  15:50
The brother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, while seeking justice for his sibling voiced his concerns about the lack of legal protection for men facing harassment and said despite the gravity of the suicide incident, no arrests have been made in the case so far, and the family is committed to pursuing legal action. 

In an emotional statement, the techie's brother urged the government of India to recognise that men's lives are just as important as women's, stressing that laws should address harassment experienced by men as well.

"I want justice for my brother. Laws should be made for the men also as they are also suffering from harassment. The government of India should understand this. A man's life is just as important as a woman's. No arrest has been made yet in the case. We will proceed legally," said the grieving brother. 

Cousin brother of Atul Subhash in Bihar's Patna also spoke to ANI and said, "He was an engineer and working in Bengaluru. We were aware that he was being tortured by his in-laws but didn't know that he would take such a step. Before dying by suicide he interacted with his parents. He got married in 2019." -- ANI
