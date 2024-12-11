Man's life as important as woman's: Techie's brother





In an emotional statement, the techie's brother urged the government of India to recognise that men's lives are just as important as women's, stressing that laws should address harassment experienced by men as well.





"I want justice for my brother. Laws should be made for the men also as they are also suffering from harassment. The government of India should understand this. A man's life is just as important as a woman's. No arrest has been made yet in the case. We will proceed legally," said the grieving brother.





Cousin brother of Atul Subhash in Bihar's Patna also spoke to ANI and said, "He was an engineer and working in Bengaluru. We were aware that he was being tortured by his in-laws but didn't know that he would take such a step. Before dying by suicide he interacted with his parents. He got married in 2019." -- ANI

